Application Analyst (Senior)

About the Client:

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus on the telecommunications and payment gateway sector.

With almost 20 years of track record, this company is well recognised as a discerning employer. Their training and mentorship program is unsurpassed. Most staff will be highly qualified academically however all will be collaborative, have an Agile mind-set and all enjoying learning new things.

Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where each employee is encouraged to come up with new solutions.

Each person is encouraged to work on their strengths and for those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Equally those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts within their chosen skill set.

Responsibilities:

Responsible for implementing our client’s customer service level agreements with respect to their main software products.

Taking a highlevel approach to both identifying, and permanently resolving recurring operational issues while maintaining excellent customer relationship and promoting a positive customer experience.

Diligently attend to 2nd and 3rd level customer queries logged.

Perform daily health checks to ensure application related issues are proactively identified and addressed.

Form part of the rotational standby team to attend to high priority (P1) issues afterhours.

Skills / Experience:

Relevant IT Qualifications (Diploma or Degree).

3+ years’ experience working with relational databases and stored procedures, constructing SQL queries.

Unix (HPUX, Solaris and/or AIX) experience advantageous.

Unix scripting experience advantageous.

Oracle specific (database and/or OS) knowledge would be an advantage.

