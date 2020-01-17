Business Analyst (Senior)

Business Analyst (Senior) (Parvana)About the Client:

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus on the telecommunications and payment gateway sector.

With almost 20 years of track record, this company is well recognised as a discerning employer. Their training and mentorship program is unsurpassed. Most staff will be highly qualified academically however all will be collaborative, have an Agile mind-set and all enjoying learning new things.

Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where each employee is encouraged to come up with new solutions.

Each person is encouraged to work on their strengths and for those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Equally those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts within their chosen skill set.

Responsibilities:

Business analysis of more complex requirements. Problem solving and diagnostic work.

Forming an integral part of the systems development life cycle.

Understanding the business issues and data challenges of clientâ€™s organisation and industry.

Reviewing and editing requirements, specifications, business and systems processes and recommendations related to proposed solution.

Facilitating business and functional design sessions and various meetings with clients.

Taking responsibility during the development life cycle to resolve any business-related issues.

Taking ownership to ensure new product features are delivered successfully.

Ensuring issues are identified, tracked, reported on and resolved in a timely manner.

Applying project standards and project methodologies.

Keeping abreast of industry developments in area of expertise.

Consistently delivering high quality service to clients.

Support Seniorâ€™s in the management of client relationships (clients are customer and development teams).

Skills / Experience:

Relevant tertiary qualification.

4+ yearsâ€™ experience in IT, with 2+ years in analysis experience in full SDLC.

Must have an understanding in the areas of application programming, database and systems design.

Experience in telecommunications industry advantageous.

Extensive knowledge of emerging industry practices within Telecommunications and IT Industry.

Being able to work in a project driven environment. Being prepared to take ownership.

Client facing skills. Initiative and creative problem-solving skills.

Willingness and ability to work under pressure. Team player. Solution orientated.

Being able to identify critical issues with ease. Confidence.

Ability to communicate difficult / sensitive information successfully.

Ability to develop relationships within client. Excellent communication skills.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position