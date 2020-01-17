HP Elite Dragonfly available now

HP distributor Drive Control Corporation (DCC) has announced the immediate availability of the highly anticipated HP Elite Dragonfly, a premium sub one-kilogram 2-in-1 laptop, to its South African and SADC channel partners.

Featuring world-class battery performance – up to 24,5 hours – the 13,3-inch HP Elite Dragonfly has undoubtedly been designed with mobile workers in mind. The laptop features 360-degreee foldability, WiFi 6 connectivity and optional 4 x 4 LTE antennas that allow for gigabit-class 4G LTE.

Additionally, the laptop’s display is available in FHD lower 400 nits, 4K HDR 550 nits UHD 2 and ultra-bright FHD 1000 nits with Sure View Gen 32, HP’s award-winning integrated privacy screen. The bezel has also been drastically reduced and delivers an 87% screen-to-body ratio. All screen support touch functionality and HP’s rechargeable Active Pen G3.

“HP has hit the mark with the Elite Dragonfly – it is an incredibly light, powerful and secure PC that will ensure workers on the move continue to work optimally while benefiting from exceptional mobility and battery life,” says Francois van Wijk, HP business unit manager at DCC.

The HP Elite Dragonfly features a stylish, blue magnesium housing that is made from a single piece of CNC-machined magnesium alloy and the keyboard is in a rubber dome which means it is significantly quieter than before.

HP Noise Cancelling also ensures that ambient noise, including the sound of typing, is reduced by up to 20 decibels.

Furthermore, the HP Elite Dragonfly comes with advanced security features such as:

* HP Sure Sense that defends against malware attacks on mobile workers using the power of artificial intelligence;

* HP Sure Recover with Embedded Reimaging that gets users back up and running;

* HP Sure Click that protects the Dragonfly from web and e-mail attachments that might have malware, ransomware and other viruses; and

* HP Sure Start Gen 5 self-healing BIOS.

The HP Elite Dragonfly offers the following features:

* Up to 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processors, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD storage and Intel UHD 620;

* Optional two- or four-cell battery, the latter offers up to 24,5 hours of battery life;

* Fast Charge technology that allows users to charge their notebook up to 50% in just 30 minutes; and

* Target specification and key experiences verified by Intel’s “Project Athena” innovation programme.

The HP Elite Dragonfly ships with a three-year, carry-in warranty with an option to upgrade to an on-site warranty.