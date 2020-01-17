Implementation Specialist – Bellville, CPT

Role: Implementation Specialist
Location: Bellville, CPT
Salary: Up to R45,000
My client in Bellville are looking for an Implementation Specialist to join their team! The ideal candidate will be able to liaise directly with clients and coordinate their requirements with the development team.
The role will be a mixture of development, support and testing.
Skills & Qualifications
- Minimum 2 years’ experience in managing customer implementations
- Experience with training/supporting end users on technical solutions
- Hands on experience in a coding language
- Office 365
- SharePoint/Azure are beneficial
Benefits
- Global offices
- 17 days leave
- Life cover