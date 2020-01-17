Implementation Specialist – Bellville, CPT

Role: Implementation Specialist

Location: Bellville, CPT

Salary: Up to R45,000

My client in Bellville are looking for an Implementation Specialist to join their team! The ideal candidate will be able to liaise directly with clients and coordinate their requirements with the development team.

The role will be a mixture of development, support and testing.

Skills & Qualifications

Minimum 2 years’ experience in managing customer implementations

Experience with training/supporting end users on technical solutions

Hands on experience in a coding language

Office 365

SharePoint/Azure are beneficial

Benefits

Global offices

17 days leave

Life cover

Learn more/Apply for this position