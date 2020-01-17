Implementation Specialist – Bellville, CPT

Jan 17, 2020

Role: Implementation Specialist

Location: Bellville, CPT

Salary: Up to R45,000

My client in Bellville are looking for an Implementation Specialist to join their team! The ideal candidate will be able to liaise directly with clients and coordinate their requirements with the development team.

The role will be a mixture of development, support and testing.

Skills & Qualifications

  • Minimum 2 years’ experience in managing customer implementations
  • Experience with training/supporting end users on technical solutions
  • Hands on experience in a coding language
  • Office 365
  • SharePoint/Azure are beneficial

Benefits

  • Global offices
  • 17 days leave
  • Life cover

Learn more/Apply for this position