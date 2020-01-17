Java software developer

Java Developer – South Africa/ Cape Town

The Frank Recruitment Group are pleased to offer the role of Java Developer for an enterprise client of ours in Cape Town.

I am working with one of the SA’s largest development house. Focusing on digital transformations, my client work with a number of high profile clients in the US, UK, and Europe.

They’re looking for seasoned Java Developer’s to join their team in Cape Town.

See Below The Skills They’re Looking For

Java 8

Spring, Spring Boot

RESTful Webservices

Microservices

AWS

Javascript

Docker

Kafka

My client are really big on the development of their employees, so allocate over R2,000,000 per year for training certifications. So if you’re looking to improve your skill set and upskill your CV and career opportunities, this client are a great company to work for.

Please send an application if you’re interested, or send me a mail on (email address)

Thanks for taking the time out to read this advert!

