New head for Google SA

Google South Africa has appointed former Ogilvy SA chief executive Alistair Mokoena as its new country director. He will take up the position in April and oversee the commercial business for Google SA.

Google Africa director Nitin Gajria says the company is excited to welcome Mokoena to the Africa team. “Google is working hard to bring more Africans online, to unlock economic opportunities through working with local communities, and to make our products more helpful to Africans in the African continent. Mokoena’s knowledge and expertise will be key to helping us deliver on these goals in the local market.”

Adds Mokoena: “The digital economy presents many challenges and opportunities – particularly in developing markets like South Africa’s. Technology is mainstream and the online, digital world is no longer a challenger to the offline world. I am looking forward to joining Google SA which is well-positioned to help South African organisations navigate a rapidly changing landscape as the online and offline worlds converge.”

Prior to serving as CEO, Mokoena was MD of Ogilvy South Africa, having also worked at Absa, SAB, Tiger Brands, Unilever and Mondelez over the course of his career. He holds an LLB from Rhodes University, an MBA from MANCOSA and is working towards a PhD from the North West University School of Business, due for completion this year. He is the chairperson on the board of the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa and was recently appointed Professor of Practice by the Johannesburg Business School.