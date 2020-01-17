PHP software developer

PHP developer
THE Company
The Role
An appreciation of agile methodology is imperative and the PHP developer should be comfortable in this type of working environment. In practice, this means building products, working closely with other members of the development team including the product team, solving problems, peer reviewing code and writing unit tests.
Key Responsibilities
- Build efficient, testable and reusable PHP modules
- Solve complex performance problems and architectural challenges
- Create required technical specification and designs in line with current architecture for new features/projects
- Ensure that the completed software complies with all architecture, design, programming standards and conventions; that developed software meets all functional and technical requirements and is of a high quality
- Ensure that project assignments are completed within realistic time frames, deal with and resolve day-to-day development and support queries
- Integration of data storage solutions (databases, key-value stores)
Requirements
- Solid understanding of the complete PHP technology stack
- Good communication skills, oral and in writing
- A broad and in-depth range of experience in providing bespoke software solutions end-to-end
- Familiar with prototyping and MVP development approaches
- Familiar with application security and scalability
- Expertise in the latest and emerging technologies likely to be employed in designing and delivering enterprise wide quality solutions
- Skilled at solving and communicating complex problems, applying knowledge and technology
- Good planning, organisational and analytical skills
- Expertise in latest techniques and methodologies in delivering quality solutions
- Object Orientated PHP within a Symfony environment
- Angular, AngularJS and React
- Working with GIT code releases (merging code, tagging, etc)
- Unified Modelling Language
- Advanced SQL and databases knowledge
- Lamp architecture latest PHP and MySQL
- Web Fundamentals (HTML, CSS and JS)
- Familiar of how an HTML page is rendered on the browser
- Technical management and leadership at the code level.
- Familiar with Client Server paradigm
- Familiar with software project life cycles, including Waterfall and Agile
- Conceptual thinking, able to understand the underlying issues in complex problems
- Self-managing, prioritising and multi-tasking
- Understanding of solution architecture
- Knowledge of logical and physical Data modelling
- Skill in writing technical documentation
- Microsoft Office specifically Word, Outlook, PowerPoint, Project, Visio
Experience
- Solid 3+ years of PHP Development
- Exposure to modern MVC’s (Symfony/Laravel)
- Understanding of SOLID Principles
- Understanding/appreciation of TDD/BDD
- Excellent understanding of MVC, OOP PHP, Doctrine
- Excellent TDD and BDD skills
- Excellent understanding of Clean Code and SOLID
- Docker
- Team player
Desired
- Computer Science Degree
- Experience in Symfony Framework, Docker and MySQL
Please send your CV to (email address)