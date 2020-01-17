PHP software developer

PHP developer

THE Company

The Role



An appreciation of agile methodology is imperative and the PHP developer should be comfortable in this type of working environment. In practice, this means building products, working closely with other members of the development team including the product team, solving problems, peer reviewing code and writing unit tests.

Key Responsibilities

Build efficient, testable and reusable PHP modules

Solve complex performance problems and architectural challenges

Create required technical specification and designs in line with current architecture for new features/projects

Ensure that the completed software complies with all architecture, design, programming standards and conventions; that developed software meets all functional and technical requirements and is of a high quality

Ensure that project assignments are completed within realistic time frames, deal with and resolve day-to-day development and support queries

Integration of data storage solutions (databases, key-value stores)

Requirements

Solid understanding of the complete PHP technology stack

Good communication skills, oral and in writing

A broad and in-depth range of experience in providing bespoke software solutions end-to-end

Familiar with prototyping and MVP development approaches

Familiar with application security and scalability

Expertise in the latest and emerging technologies likely to be employed in designing and delivering enterprise wide quality solutions

Skilled at solving and communicating complex problems, applying knowledge and technology

Good planning, organisational and analytical skills

Expertise in latest techniques and methodologies in delivering quality solutions

Object Orientated PHP within a Symfony environment

Angular, AngularJS and React

Working with GIT code releases (merging code, tagging, etc)

Unified Modelling Language

Advanced SQL and databases knowledge

Lamp architecture latest PHP and MySQL

Web Fundamentals (HTML, CSS and JS)

Familiar of how an HTML page is rendered on the browser

Technical management and leadership at the code level.

Familiar with Client Server paradigm

Familiar with software project life cycles, including Waterfall and Agile

Conceptual thinking, able to understand the underlying issues in complex problems

Self-managing, prioritising and multi-tasking

Understanding of solution architecture

Knowledge of logical and physical Data modelling

Skill in writing technical documentation

Microsoft Office specifically Word, Outlook, PowerPoint, Project, Visio

Experience

Solid 3+ years of PHP Development

Exposure to modern MVC’s (Symfony/Laravel)

Understanding of SOLID Principles

Understanding/appreciation of TDD/BDD

Excellent understanding of MVC, OOP PHP, Doctrine

Excellent TDD and BDD skills

Excellent understanding of Clean Code and SOLID

Docker

Team player

Desired

Computer Science Degree

Experience in Symfony Framework, Docker and MySQL

Please send your CV to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position