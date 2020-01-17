SAI Global QPRO and SAIGAS acquisition deal closes

NOSA Group has announced the closing of the transaction to acquire QPRO and SAIGAS, the Assurance South African businesses of SAI Global.

The acquisition, through its wholly owned subsidiary Aspirata (trading as NOSA Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC)), follows the acquisition on December 1 of the Deltamune Group.

The newest acquisitions – QPRO and SAIGAS – offer food safety assurance and certification in southern Africa and neighbouring African countries.

John Rowley, CEO of SAI Global Assurance, comments: “We believe NOSA is the right partner for QPRO and SAIGAS, and that together they have an excellent opportunity to continue to develop on QPRO and SAIGAS’ track record with food safety auditing and microbiological testing, while also executing on existing customer commitments.”