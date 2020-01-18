Sharepoint Systems Implementation Specialist

Cape Town

My Client, who creates powerful sales software to enable sales teams to drive more sales and stay on top of their targets, is in need of an Implementation Specialist!

You will ensure that services are delivered and customer expectations are met.

With an award winning team offices across the globe, this opportunity is one not to miss!

Role & Responsibilities

Manage customer expectations, by communicating effectively with the Customer Success Manager and Account Manager, to ensure that the customer has a positive and successful experience.

Ensuring that each implementation strictly adheres to the SOW’s deliverables timeframe. It is imperative that the implementation’s progress is regularly and clearly communicated to the Customer Success Manager.

Ensure that all bugs found in the product are logged, in detail, as per the correct processes.

Proactively develop an in-depth knowledge of all products, Assist Services and supporting integrations/customizations and add-ons.

Ensure that any escalations/concerns regarding an implementation are communicated timeously to the Customer Success Manager and Account Manager.

Skills & Qualifications

Advanced Microsoft Office (all versions, specifically latest)

Minimum 2+ years’ experience in training/supporting end users on technical solutions

Understanding of and practical experience in any coding language (self-taught is acceptable)

SharePoint Online, Excel Power Query, Power BI, Power Apps

Benefits

Life Cover

17 days leave

Global offices

Northern suburbs based

