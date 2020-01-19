Senior Fullstack .NET Developer
Cape Town
(email address)
Get yourself involved in a unique industry, filled with exciting projects and the latest tech, such as .NET core!
My Client, who specialises in Personality Development and Analytics, is looking for the right candidate to join their Agile team as a Senior Full-stack .NET Developer.
Role & Responsibilities
- Design robust, scalable and secure features.
- Partake in agile development team practices.
- Provide inputs to product architecture and design.
- Write clean, maintainable and efficient code, and upskill junior developers.
- Identify and report software development risks and dependencies.
- Take ownership of and implement/execute assigned software development tasks.
Skills & Qualifications
- .NET
- .NET CORE
- ASP.NET MVC
- HTML/CSS
- SQL
- Rest API’S
Perks
- Casual Dress code
- Team building activities
- Flexi Hours
- Office snacks and coffee!
- Global Clients
- Salary up to 90k
Send your CV to Tayla at (email address)