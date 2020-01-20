My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Analyst (Digital Projects) to join them on an independent contract basis
Key Responsibilities
– Delivering quality, comprehensive and detailed business requirement specification documents
– Facilitation of meetings, workshops, etc. to gather information
– Supporting the business with regards to business and process improvement
– Working with key service providers to ensure business requirements, rules and controls are documented and signed off
– Analysis to support BAU issues, change and implementation
– Link between business, IT and vendors
– Assists with inputs for training manual and business rules
– Compile test plans and test cases
– Architecting of test plan specifications according to the standards, ensuring all test plans are documented, comprehensive, complete and performing testing within allocated time
– Post implementation support to business
– Assist in the continuous development and improvement of the business analysis framework (effective process and standards)
– Transfer of knowledge to users, trainers and peers
– Ability to perform process mapping and design
– Ability to perform integration analysis, data analysis and reporting analysis
Minimum Requirements
– Relevant tertiary qualification
– Relevant Business Analysis qualification essential
– Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a similar role
– Collective Investments industry experience beneficial
Competencies
Technical Competencies:
– Digital project experience
– Strong working knowledge of business processes, data environment analysis and reporting analysis is essential
– Ability to write SQL queries would be beneficial
– Understanding the operations of an outsourcing environment
– Ability to provide business solutions essential
Behavioral Competencies:
– Strong attention to detail
– Proactive and able to work independently
– Ability to package and present analysis with recommendations to management and executive teams
– Shows initiative and ability to work independently
– Abstract thinking and conceptual problem solving
– Ability to frame problems and develop solutions aligned to strategic objectives
– Ability to work in complex, changing environments
– Strong ability to organize and prioritize
– Excellent communication skills both written and verbal in English
– Excellent time management skills in order to manage requirements regarding deliverables
– Excellent interpersonal skills and team player
– Results focused and displays ability to execute
– Ability to perform well under pressure and meet deadlines
– Client focused thinking