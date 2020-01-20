Business Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Analyst (Digital Projects) to join them on an independent contract basis

Key Responsibilities

– Delivering quality, comprehensive and detailed business requirement specification documents

– Facilitation of meetings, workshops, etc. to gather information

– Supporting the business with regards to business and process improvement

– Working with key service providers to ensure business requirements, rules and controls are documented and signed off

– Analysis to support BAU issues, change and implementation

– Link between business, IT and vendors

– Assists with inputs for training manual and business rules

– Compile test plans and test cases

– Architecting of test plan specifications according to the standards, ensuring all test plans are documented, comprehensive, complete and performing testing within allocated time

– Post implementation support to business

– Assist in the continuous development and improvement of the business analysis framework (effective process and standards)

– Transfer of knowledge to users, trainers and peers

– Ability to perform process mapping and design

– Ability to perform integration analysis, data analysis and reporting analysis

Minimum Requirements

– Relevant tertiary qualification

– Relevant Business Analysis qualification essential

– Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a similar role

– Collective Investments industry experience beneficial

Competencies

Technical Competencies:

– Digital project experience

– Strong working knowledge of business processes, data environment analysis and reporting analysis is essential

– Ability to write SQL queries would be beneficial

– Understanding the operations of an outsourcing environment

– Ability to provide business solutions essential

Behavioral Competencies:

– Strong attention to detail

– Proactive and able to work independently

– Ability to package and present analysis with recommendations to management and executive teams

– Shows initiative and ability to work independently

– Abstract thinking and conceptual problem solving

– Ability to frame problems and develop solutions aligned to strategic objectives

– Ability to work in complex, changing environments

– Strong ability to organize and prioritize

– Excellent communication skills both written and verbal in English

– Excellent time management skills in order to manage requirements regarding deliverables

– Excellent interpersonal skills and team player

– Results focused and displays ability to execute

– Ability to perform well under pressure and meet deadlines

– Client focused thinking

