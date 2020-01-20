Developer #JavaScript #Python #CSS #HTML

This exciting positon will require you to assist and support the CTO in the programming and development of technological solutions that will suitably fit the business requirements within the scope of the Research and Development Department.You will be required to support and follow the lead of the CTO on projects and initiatives, manage projects and implement solutions delegated by the CTO, abreast with the latest cutting edge technologies and practices in order to be effective at assisting the CTO as required and general programming and development as per the departmental requirements.

