Project Manager IT

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis

My client has the need for a Project Manager with experience in running digital projects.

The work includes project work across a variety of medium-sized web deliveries for various businesses in the organization, all of which has to come together as a whole.

It would be preferable to have senior resources in these roles as the situation is complex, with some requirements ambiguity, incomplete and partial deliverables to date and various key business stakeholders involved.

Actively involved in the day-to-day delivery of these applications as part of a broader project team that includes the various software development, architecture, quality assurance and design skill sets. They will have to deal with executive level stakeholders as well as the delivery team on a day-to-day basis.

Position Description:

Key Responsibilities:

Take responsibility for the delivery of two medium-sized projects, from initiation to completion in the business:

Implementation of a management information and business intelligence solution

Implementation of a business operating model change and associated system enhancements;

Drive out the execution of the projects;

Engage with all business and IT stakeholders including Exco, Cluster managers, operational managers and vendor delivery teams to ensure that all needs are considered;

Manage all aspects of the projects including governance, scope, delivery, communication, change management, quality assurance, training, budgets, reporting and acquisition;

Improvise in situations where the project office does not provide the necessary structures or guidance;

Expedite delivery within the group structures and across the various role-players;

Strong management and communication around project risks and the mitigation of those risks;

Strong management around project issues and the resolution of those issues;

Minimum Requirements:

At least five years in a similar role within complex enterprise environments;

Experience in managing projects in the SDLC and able to exhibit an advanced understanding of software delivery project approach;

Solid knowledge of project planning and budgeting on complex projects;

Ability to develop detailed project plans, based on a work breakdown structure, that provides the ability to manage critical path;

Advanced competency using Microsoft Project;

Competencies:

Technical Competencies

Digital Projects

Web deliverables

Excellent writing and oral communication skills (English);

Ability to work with people at all levels across the business and manage out-sourced resources;

Ability to negotiate outsourced delivery with vendors;

Computer literate with proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel & PowerPoint);

Professional qualification and/or project management certification would be advantageous;

Understanding of Agile software delivery processes would be advantageous;

Behavioural Competencies:

Able to have difficult conversations with the right level of tact and diplomacy;

Not intimidated by seniority of stakeholders or the complexity of the situation;

Energetic and flexible;

Ability to deal effectively and credibly with both senior business managers and employees;

Ability to communicate clearly and effectively coupled with good negotiation skills;

Excellent co-ordination and organizational skills;

Team-oriented attitude, ability to meet deadlines and handle multiple priorities;

Excellent interpersonal skills.

