Senior Full-Stack Developer (.NET)

Senior Full-Stack Developer up to R 90 000 pm

Apply by sending your updated CV to Stacey Maritz on (email address)

Company background

What drives this team is understanding what makes people unique. They value knowledge, honesty, connectedness, pioneering, generosity, individualism and awesomeness.

Their software solutions help people discover traits in themselves, so that they can live more meaningful lives. This is reflected in the way they treat their employees and clients – they make an effort to connect and get to know your authentic self, encourage individualism and promote learning.

They are aware that each of us has different strengths, passions, quirks, and areas of development, and they approach these differences with compassion. If this isn’t enough to keep you stimulated, they have really good coffee and lots of it! Their global reach means one thing: a rapidly growing client base which has opened up new opportunities for senior full-stack .NET developers to join this innovative team on their journey of growth and keep delivering groundbreaking solutions.

What we are looking for in a candidate

– Team player

– Someone who understands that no man is an island and have a track record of building high trust relationships.

– Someone who enjoys being part of, and contributing to, a high performing team

– Drive. You must have the ability to persist and persevere when you face obstacles.

– A Big-Picture Thinker.

– High attention to detail with strong analytical skills is a must.

Your technical background will look something like this

– 6+ year’s development experience specifically related to the .NET Framework

– ASP.NET MVC, HTML/CSS experience

– Strong background of REST API

– Skilled in SQL

– Degree in appropriate field of study relating to IT

Your daily tasks and responsibilities

– Product architecture and design

– Design scalable and secure features

– Write clean, efficient code

– Take ownership of assigned projects

– Actively drive development across the team and support members

– Train and mentor junior developers

– Collaborate with the team

