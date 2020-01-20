Software Engineer Team Leader

We are looking for an experienced software engineering team lead to join a versatile and creative management and development team.

You will lead a group of software engineers constantly striving for quality solutions that are delivered on time, within budget and scope, and drive a culture of quality and personal accountability.

You will need a strong understanding of large-scale full-stack platform development, have experience building front-end, backend and RESTful web applications. You will be from a development background and have a good understanding of architectural practices. You will be an advocate of agile and iterative engineering practices and you will have prior line management experience with a track record of keeping highly skilled developers motivated.

Successfully launch new products quickly as well as manage a large code base.

This is an exciting opportunity to lead a growing team of engineers working on ambitious development roadmap.

This is a hands-on role: you should expect to spend at least 50% of your time writing code, and working with others on your team directly contributing to the production of code. The other 50% of your time will be split between architectural and strategic planning with peers and senior developers and the day-to-day people management and development required of a high-performing and successful team.

Basic Qualifications

– Degree in Computer Science or engineering

– Experience leading a team technically, with a focus on a very high quality output

– Experience mentoring and developing technical teams

– Experience working within an Agile and Devops team, and an advocate of that culture

– Excellent problem-solving skills

– Experience developing Python in a test-driven environment (and/or at least in one of the following – Java, C, C++)

– Solid web and front-end development experience with PHP, HTML and JavaScript and related libraries and frameworks (React.js, AngularJS or Backbone)

– Good SQL, and MySQL or Postgres experience in a high-load environment

– Significant technical experience and a proven track record of architectural ownership and understanding

– A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design and data structures and algorithms

– Experience in developing distributed, high transactional and available systems

– Experience mentoring and developing others technically

Preferred Skills

– Post graduate degree preferred

– Experience with and an understanding of line management responsibility for a technical team

– Experience developing software for a highly-transactional retail online platform

– A thorough understanding of software engineering practises and best practises, including agile software development, source code control systems and the use of software IDEs and development and testing tools

– An understanding of software deployment tools, deployment processes and best practises

– Experience working with no-SQL data stores like Mongo/Redis, etc. and Kafka

– Experience working with the AWS and/or GCP platforms

– Experience with building RESTful API web services and microservice

