ENVIRONMENT: A strong analytical BI ETL Developer who enjoys the challenge of working on multiple projects is sought by a fast-paced Financial Services provider. Your core role will be to create ETL processes to transform data into actionable information, interpreting user requirements & building data pipelines, using ETL tools and primarily coding in Transact-SQL. You will require a suitable IT tertiary qualification, 5+ years’ commercial BI (Microsoft Stacks) Development, SQL, SSIS, Active Batch, Visio/Erwin Modelling tools, Visual Studio, Cognos/Tableau & Ralph Kimball methodology. DUTIES: Analysis of new requirements and adjusting the design of existing star schemas or designing new star schemas to meet query / reporting requirements.

Adjust existing ETL processes or design and build new ETL processes to accommodate new requirements.

Test and reconcile warehouse data to source data to ensure data integrity.

Adhere to company’s internal BI SDLC and development methodologies. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or similar. Experience/Skills – 5+ Years’ commercial Business Intelligence (Microsoft Stacks) development.

Essential technology experience: SQL, SSIS.

Working understanding of Ralph Kimball methodology.

Technologies: Active Batch, Visio / Erwin modelling tools, Visual Studio, Cognos / Tableau. Desirable – SSAS, MDX, Tabular experience.

Experience in Business Intelligence environment in Financial Services or Retail industry. ATTRIBUTES: Strong analytical, problem solving and conceptual thinking skills.

Good communication skills.

Attention to detail.

Ability to manage multiple priorities and deliverables.

Flexible with the ability to operate in a fast-paced changing environment required.

