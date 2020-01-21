DVT’s Ngubane in new IIBA South Africa Chapter president

Edward Ngubane, head of business analysis in Gauteng at software development and services company DVT, has been appointed as the new president of the South African Chapter of International Institute of Business Analysis (IIBA).

His new role was announced at the IIBA-SA’s Annual General Meeting at the end of 2019.

Before becoming president, Ngubane filled several roles on the board, with his previous position being on the treasury portfolio.

“I am honoured to be trusted by my colleagues in the BA community to lead this organisation to new heights,” says Ngubane. “It is a daunting, yet great opportunity to serve beyond measure.

“I am surrounded by a great team and have the support of the IIBA-SA members and volunteers. I am confident that the next two years will be exciting and great, regardless of whatever challenges we may encounter.”

Lucy Davies, who stepped down after being president of the South African Chapter for two years, says: “As I handover IIBA-SA Presidency to a very competent and composed Edward, I wish him a term of courageous conversations and the passion to move the business analysis community to new strengths through his diverse and dynamic board.

“It has been a wonderful journey for me being involved over the last 10 years and I look forward to watching the sustainability of IIBA-SA through the work of others.”

Ngubane, who started his career as a mathematics teacher in Soweto, has been in the IT industry for almost 20 years working for companies like Telkom SA, Investec, BMW Financial Services, Wesbank and FNB. He holds five degrees, two of which are at the Masters level – the M.Ed (Maths Education) and the MBA (Cum Laude) – both from the University of the Witwatersrand.

He is currently doing his PhD (part-time) at the University of the Witwatersrand and is a recipient of a Post Graduate Merit Award. His thesis is on the ‘The development and sustainability of SMMEs through Cloud Computing in South Africa’.

DVT’s Deidré Forbay, delivery manager for outsourced projects, will continue to manage the marketing, communications and branding portfolio for the IIBA-SA.