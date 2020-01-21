Field Support Engineer – Eastern Cape

Jan 21, 2020

The Role:

Essential functions

? ICT system installation, configuration and basic hardware maintenance.

? Provision of advice and assistance to users

? Supporting Local Area Networks

? Supporting Microsoft Windows 7, 8 and 10

? Supporting multimedia

? Experience of Internet and email

? Good oral communication skills

Work environment

3 years?? experience in ICT of which 2 years would be as a Technical team

Physical demands

Traveling ,sitting while traveling , sitting at the client , lifting of computer equipment from floor to the desk or from a store room to and office , bending over to get serial numbers , bending over to check the network points .

Travel

Yes

Skills and Experience:

Qualification preferred education and experience

A+,N+ and any other technical certificate

Experience required

1 year managing/supervising a team

