Field Support Engineer – Eastern Cape

The Role:
|
Essential functions
|
? ICT system installation, configuration and basic hardware maintenance.
? Provision of advice and assistance to users
? Supporting Local Area Networks
? Supporting Microsoft Windows 7, 8 and 10
? Supporting multimedia
? Experience of Internet and email
? Good oral communication skills
|
Work environment
|
3 years?? experience in ICT of which 2 years would be as a Technical team
|
Physical demands
|
Traveling ,sitting while traveling , sitting at the client , lifting of computer equipment from floor to the desk or from a store room to and office , bending over to get serial numbers , bending over to check the network points .
|
Travel
|
Yes
Skills and Experience:
|
Qualification preferred education and experience
|
A+,N+ and any other technical certificate
3 years?? experience in ICT of which 2 years would be as a Technical team
|
Experience required
|
1 year managing/supervising a team