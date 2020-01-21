Field Technician

Looking for a vibrant IT Technician for three Months in Kimberley. must be an IT Experience with A+ and N+

Job Description:

– Action and close new calls within customer SLAs and MTTR/MTTC

– Plan and manage daily activities and follow up CL calls.

– Minimise recalls for traditional business and desktop support

– Ensure a first time fix rate.

– Maintain and manage sufficient boot stock.

– Complete and hand back any faulty parts (RAs) or customer RAs within 3 days.

– Verify and sign warehouse reports, reconciling all discrepancies.

– Book parts usage to the correct call and manage assigned calls.

– Complete all administration within specified time frames as per policies.

– Comply with all ISO 9000 procedures.

Qualifications:

– Matric or other equivalent qualification preferable

– A + and N + Qualification

Experience:

– 1- 2 years’ experience in maintaining equipment in an IT environment

– 1- 2 years Retail/ATM experience

Technical Skills:

– Computer literate in relevant operating system

– Mechanical skills

– Electronic skills

– Soldering skills

– Fault-finding techniques

Learn more/Apply for this position