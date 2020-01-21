Field Technician

Looking for a vibrant IT Technician for three Months in Kimberley. must be an IT Experience with A+ and N+
Job Description:
– Action and close new calls within customer SLAs and MTTR/MTTC
– Plan and manage daily activities and follow up CL calls.
– Minimise recalls for traditional business and desktop support
– Ensure a first time fix rate.
– Maintain and manage sufficient boot stock.
– Complete and hand back any faulty parts (RAs) or customer RAs within 3 days.
– Verify and sign warehouse reports, reconciling all discrepancies.
– Book parts usage to the correct call and manage assigned calls.
– Complete all administration within specified time frames as per policies.
– Comply with all ISO 9000 procedures.
Qualifications:
– Matric or other equivalent qualification preferable
– A + and N + Qualification
Experience:
– 1- 2 years’ experience in maintaining equipment in an IT environment
– 1- 2 years Retail/ATM experience
Technical Skills:
– Computer literate in relevant operating system
– Mechanical skills
– Electronic skills
– Soldering skills
– Fault-finding techniques