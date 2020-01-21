iHealthcare Group listings live on 4AX

iHealthcare Group and iHealthcare Group Holdings have successfully listed on the 4 Africa Exchange (4AX), effective 17 January 2020.

Both listings were geared up in December 2019, though due to an unexpected delay and the holiday season, the decision was taken by the group companies’ directors to postpone these listings to the new year.

4AX CEO Eugene Booysen says: “While fluctuations in international and local markets persist in having a direct impact on strained growth in the economy and business, these listings demonstrate the incredible opportunities that still exist in South Africa, despite investor shyness and some lingering scepticism over market uncertainty.”

Booysen highlighted that the pace of change in healthcare around the world is not slowing down; in fact, it is accelerating.

“Locally this is compounded by the duality of the significant task ahead to increase capacity of, and access to, healthcare services – which is paramount to aiding the wellbeing of all citizens – and adopting the latest in medical technology, tools and protocols to be able to deliver quality care services in a brave new digital world.”

The listing of iHealthcare Group Holdings will be by introduction – with a market capitalisation on listing of R41 567 839 – and 1 540 120 shares targeted at qualifying medical practitioners who may want to join and become partners within the business.

Additionally, the listing of iHealthcare Group will also be by introduction – with a market capitalisation on listing of R62 886 700 – and 2 330 000 shares will be issued and tradeable with no restrictions.

Both companies will be listed at R26.99 per share.