ENVIRONMENT: A dynamic data-driven Dev House offering innovative hardware & software solutions seeks an IT Support Intern who MUST have a valid driver’s license and own reliable transport. Your core role will be to maintain in-house computer systems, desktops and peripherals. This includes installing, diagnosing, repairing, maintaining and upgrading all software and hardware. You will require Grade 12, Diploma or Degree relevant to IT (recently obtained or in the process of obtaining), understand Linux Operating Systems, TCP/IP and OSI model & good knowledge of PCs and fault-finding. DUTIES: Troubleshoot and resolve IT issues (Windows / Linux) – 2nd line.

Install and configure software and hardware for PCs and laptops.

Maintenance: Ensure that systems are backed up and that all clones are in working order.

Document all tasks and duties.

Upkeep of desktops and laptops.

Remote management support for the Operations business unit.

FAQs: Resolution & Training.

Office visits.

Support: Internal & External. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Grade 12 or equivalent certificate essential.

In the process of obtaining, or recently obtained, a Diploma/Degree relevant to IT (A+, N+, MCTS, LINUX+ / LPIC). Experience/Skills – Understanding of Linux Operating System, TCP/IP and OSI model.

Technical understanding of IT infrastructure.

Good knowledge of PCs and fault-finding.

Valid driver’s license and own reliable transport (NON-NEGOTIABLE). ATTRIBUTES: Problem-solving and good analytical skills.

Able to multitask and take initiative.

Interpersonal skills.

Teamwork. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.