Network Manager

ResponsibilitiesAs the Network Manager, you will be responsible for the operational management of computer networks, including local area networks (LANs), wide area networks (WANs), Internet connections, intranets, other data and voice communications systems. Additionally this position also includes the management of network security and associated cyber threats and risk management.

Responsible for the operational management of LAN, WAN, SAN and Voice environments with outsourced partners.

Effectively manage Network Capacity Planning, Fault Management, Configuration Management, Security Management, Performance Management, Software Maintenance and Lifecycle Management.

Responsible for the financial management of the area ranging from Capex and Opex budgeting to invoice approval and monthly reporting to financial teams.

Give input in the design and implementation of Voice, VPN’s, Wi-Fi, and various technical infrastructure solutions and designs, including respective third party integrations (based on industry standard, best practice).

Create and maintain documentation as it relates to network configurations, security architecture and best practice principles.

Collaborate with management and department leaders to assess near and long-term network security assessments, vulnerabilities and risks.

Monitor vulnerabilities within the network domain and remediate within the agreed timelines to minimise the risk exposure window.

Maintain a detailed risk register and report to execute management on a monthly basis.

Manage the Public Key Infrastructure landscape to create, manage, distribute, use, store and revoke digital certificates including managing the confidentiality with regards to private keys.

Ensure effective and timely delivery, response and feedback to retail clients in the group. This includes project deliverables, incidents and operational tasks to ensure systems availability, data, and network integrity.

Monthly reporting of network availability and performance within warehouses and main office campuses.

Monthly reporting of team productivity, standby, overtime and travel claims.

Key Competencies and Qualifications

At least 5 years in a similar role with a background in LAN, WAN (SDWAN & MPLS), SAN and Voice environments.

Extensive experience in dealing with voice, data and network providers including the financial, contract and supplier management thereof.

Experience a highly skilled team of network and security analysts.

Understanding and experience in the planning and designs of Networks, LAN’s and WAN’s and overall best practice within the network and security domains.

Project Management skills.

Strong problem solving and analytical skills.

Ability to understand and contribute to the Cybersecurity strategy and roadmap.

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

Ability to take responsibility and be decisive.

Effective planning and organizational skills.

Experience in financial management and budgets.

Ability to work under pressure.

Experience working with leading technologies, such as, Cisco, CA Spectrum and Qualys.

Experience in following policies, guidelines, standards and procedures for business continuity, disaster recovery, high availability, systems security and systems management in a multiple production Data Center environment.

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

