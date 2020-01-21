ENVIRONMENT: Our client, a Cape Town based research, design and development firm with services that include hardware and software solutions is looking for a Scrum Master to facilitate the agile development team. The individual will ensure that the team is self-organised and ensure that changes are made quickly, in accordance with agile principles. The Scrum Master is responsible for managing the process of how information is exchanged. DUTIES: Guide the team and organisation on how to use Agile/Scrum practices and values to delight customers.

Strong knowledge of Scrum theory rules and practices.

Responsible for managing the Scrum.

Facilitate Sprint planning and the execution of Sprints.

Facilitate backlog refinement sessions.

Facilitate planning and prioritisation of sprints as well as creating them.

Facilitate retrospective sessions.

Coordinate and conduct activities with the scrum team.

Ensure all product tasks are loaded onto Jira.

Smartsheet to be the product calendar and tasks to be kept up to date at all times.

Monitor product progress and performance.

Provide weekly status reports to the Product Owner.

Work closely with users to ensure that the product meets the business needs.

Guide the team on how to get the most of out of self-organisation.

Remove impediments or guiding the team to remove impediments by finding the right personnel to remove the impediment.

Build a trusting and safe environment where problems can be raised without fear of blame retribution or being judged with an emphasis on healing and problem-solving.

Facilitate discussion decision making and conflict resolution.

Assist with internal and external communication improving transparency and radiating information.

Support and educate the Product Owner especially on grooming and maintaining the product backlog.

Assist Product Owner with keeping product backlogs in good shape and ensure they are ready for the next sprint.

Provide all support to the team using a servant leadership style whenever possible and leading by example.

Understand the basic fundamentals of iterative and incremental development.

Act as safeguard for his team.

Help the team or individual to clarify goals and actions to achieve them.

Assist the Product Manager with monthly reporting.

Facilitation of daily stand-up meetings, facilitate meetings, schedule demo meetings and decision-making processes in order to ensure quick inspection and proper use of adaptation process.

Assist with any ad hoc duties that may arise. REQUIREMENTS: Grade 12 or equivalent certificate essential.

Product Management/Owner qualification will be advantageous.

Certified Agile coach, Certified Scrum Master (CSM), Professional Scrum Master (PSM), SAFeCertified Scrum Master or similar advantageous.

Scrum Master experience.

Experience within an Agile environment.

Experience leading teams using agile methodologies.

Minimum 4 years’ experience in a similar role of which 1 to 3 years needs to be as a Scrum Master or Product Owner with agile teams.

Computer literate (Microsoft Word and Excel, e-mail, internet).

Own reliable transport with a valid driver’s license. Competencies: Scrum Master is a servant first who serves their team members before considering about themselves.

Good skills and knowledge of servant leadership.

Ability to facilitate situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment and increasing transparency.

Strong communication skills (verbal and written).

Possess excellent command of the English language.

Strong analytical, technical and problem-solving skills.

Strong leadership skills.

Creative thinker with a vision.

Excellent planning abilities.

Excellent organisational and time management skills.

Ability to cope with pressure and deadlines in a fast-moving environment.

Ability to shield team from outside distractions and interferences.

Ability to adapt easily to change.

Ability to grasp and interpret technical processes and procedures efficiently.

Meticulous with strong attention to detail and accuracy.

