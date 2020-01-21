Service Desk Analyst

Position Purpose:Our client is looking for a competent Service desk analyst to provide fast and useful technical assistance on computer systems.You will answer telephonic queries on basic technical issues and offer advice to solve them.An excellent Service desk analyst must have good technical knowledge and be able to communicate effectively to understand the problem and explain its solution. They must also be customer-oriented and patient to deal with difficult customers.The goal is to create value for clients that will help preserve the company’s reputation and business.Experience & Qualifications:

1 to 2 year diploma / ‘NQF’ Level 4

Relevant IT Certification (A+/MCSE AD, Windows 7)

1 year experience in a similar role.

A plus / MCSE/MCDST qualification or any other IT certified qualification.

Other IT related modules could include ITIL exposure.

Degree or Diploma relating to the IT platform. E.g. Degree in Information Technology or BCOMM.

Responsibilities:

Ensuring SLA’s are met; time to respond, time to resolve and first-time-fix.

Serve as the first point of contact for customers seeking technical assistance or escalations over the phone or email.

First and second line support for telephony services and smartphones.

Logging of all incidents and request on behalf of staff and management.

Take ownership of incidents assigned to you and manage them through to resolution.

Delivery of high quality remote support on a range of technical incidents and problems.

Responding appropriately to, and effectively resolving customer incidents, queries or complaints.

Direct unresolved issues to the next level of support personnel.

Follow-up and update customer status and information.

Pass on any feedback or suggestions by customers to the appropriate internal team.

Help support, train and mentor other team members where necessary.

Identify and suggest possible improvements on procedures.

Skilled in understanding applications within the environment.

Skilled in understanding applications within the environment.

