ENVIRONMENT: A dynamic data-driven Dev House offering innovative hardware & software solutions seeks a Software Developer Intern to join its team. You will be involved in the planning, development, testing and implementation of cutting-edge software products in a fast-paced prototyping dev environment. You will require Grade 12, a Postgraduate qualification (recently obtained or in the process of obtaining), MySQL or SQL experience. DUTIES: Analyse and identify programming solutions for clients.

Design and develop new software applications using best practice methods.

Create and facilitate suitable testing methods for existing software solutions.

Modify and improve existing software systems for optimal efficiency and effectiveness.

Perform bug-fixing.

Draw up relevant Help Files and User Manuals for programs.

Provide technical support on programs created.

Conduct ongoing research and self-study to keep up to date with new methodologies. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Grade 12 or equivalent certificate essential.

In the process of obtaining, or recently obtained, a relevant Postgraduate qualification. Experience/Skills – MySQL (or experience with SQL), database design and best development practices required. Advantageous – Working knowledge of Java or Scala.

Mobile and/or Web Development.

GIT (or similar revision control). ATTRIBUTES: Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Attention to detail.

Deadline-driven and able to work under pressure.

Initiative.

Strong communication skills (verbal and written).