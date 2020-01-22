$11bn in cryptocurrency lost to hackers

Data calculated by InsideBitcoins shows that over $11-billion worth of cryptocurrencies has been stolen in different hackings of exchanges, wallets and mining platforms.

The biggest platform to suffer a significant hacking was Tokyo’s Mt.Gox cryptocurrency exchange. The exchange suffered two hacks in 2011 and 2014 losing approximately $17,2-million and $6,5-billion worth of Bitcoin respectively.

In 2012, losses in blockchain hacking resulted stood at over $1,2-billion.

Bitcoinica, a platform that enabled leveraged speculation in its contract-for-difference (CFD) market against the Bitcoin to the USD exchange rate lost about $1,05-billion across three months.

Come 2013, hacking resulted in the loss of $109,6-million with the PicoStocks platform being the most affected $62-million.

The biggest heist from a cryptocurrency hacking was in 2014 with $6,6-billion worth of cryptocurrencies vanishing.

Overall, about $225-million was lost in blockchain hackings across 2015 with Bitstamp exchange among the most affected platforms. In 2016, only two hackings stood out with the sum of lost funds amounting to over $1,6-billion. The Dao and Bitfinex exchange were the worst hit.

In 2019, cryptocurrency exchanges lost more than $104-million worth of digital assets including the infamous $60,5-million hack at Binance.