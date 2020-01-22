A Mining Giant in Rustenburg is looking for a Data Specialist.
Requirements:
– Computer Science Diploma / Degree or relevant qualification
– 3 – 5 years’ experience
– Background in data warehouse design (e.g. dimentional modeling) and data mining. Advanced competency with Microsoft SQL &PL/SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS) In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework.
– Experience with BI technologies (e.g. Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, SSRS, etc.)
– Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative.
– Analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude
– Mining Industry experience is preferred.
Beneficial Experience in:
– Predictive analytics and data science.
– Experience with SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS)