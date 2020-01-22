Dynamics CRM 365 Programmer

Dynamics CRM 365 Programmer

Bellville, Cape Town

R80k CTC pm, Greenfield enterprise D365 project work, Medical aid, Pension fund, Performance bonus, Flexible hours and some Remote work!

A Microsoft Gold Partner is seeking an experienced, Dynamics CRM 365 Developer for an exciting new opportunity within the development team. You will work new and exciting Dynamics 365 projects across Cape Town starting in January 2020 and you will be part of a talented and knowledgeable MS Dynamics team with a lot of opportunity for growth.

Requirements:

Strong knowledge of Dynamics CRM versions 2015, 2016 and 365

Technical skill set including C# and JavaScript – with experience extending CRM with custom C# plugins

Exposure to continuous integration and continuous deployment delivery approaches.

Working in an Agile type environment utilising test driven development a bonus.

Knowledge of Azure is advantageous

If you are interested in this opportunity send your latest CV to Liana (email address)(email address).

While we aim to respond to each application, this is not always possible. Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not heard from us within 2 weeks of your application.

Learn more/Apply for this position