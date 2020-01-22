Full-Stack Developer

Technical Skills and Experience
Essential:
– 4-8 years hands on development experience
– HTML & CSS
– JavaScript
– Responsive web development
– Technical specification writing
Advantageous:
– JavaScript Frameworks (Angular, ReactJS)
– Familiarity with CSS pre-processors like Sass and LESS
– Good understanding of GIT or other version control software
– Agile & Test Driven Development experience
– Familiarity with good SEO practises
– Progressive Web App concepts
– A relevant portfolio of work
– Testing and debugging
Attributes
– Analytical and problem solving skills
– Ability to pick up new technologies easily
– Attention to detail
– Delivery focused
– Able to work in projects (multi-task) environment
– Flexible – responsive to change
– Ability to interact with clients at a systems analysis level preferable