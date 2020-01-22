Full-Stack Developer

Technical Skills and Experience

Essential:

– 4-8 years hands on development experience

– HTML & CSS

– JavaScript

– Responsive web development

– Technical specification writing

Advantageous:

– JavaScript Frameworks (Angular, ReactJS)

– Familiarity with CSS pre-processors like Sass and LESS

– Good understanding of GIT or other version control software

– Agile & Test Driven Development experience

– Familiarity with good SEO practises

– Progressive Web App concepts

– A relevant portfolio of work

– Testing and debugging

Attributes

– Analytical and problem solving skills

– Ability to pick up new technologies easily

– Attention to detail

– Delivery focused

– Able to work in projects (multi-task) environment

– Flexible – responsive to change

– Ability to interact with clients at a systems analysis level preferable

