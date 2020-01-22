iOCO achieves AWS End User Computing Competency

iOCO has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) End User Computing (EUC) Competency status – one of the first AWS Partner Network (APN) Partners in sub-Saharan Africa to do so.

This designation recognises that iOCO provides deep expertise in supporting customers that need to provision, protect, and get intelligence from end-point devices, end-user apps, and data on AWS.

APN Premier and Advanced Consulting Partners who achieve AWS EUC Competency status provide services and offerings designed to help customers with strategy, professional services, managing infrastructure, repeatable intellectual property, and optimisation of EUC technologies on AWS, such as Amazon WorkSpaces, Amazon AppStream 2.0, and Amazon WorkLink.

The AWS EUC Competency also includes offerings that provide a resource brokering mechanism (control plane), visualisation/remote display protocol, and an application execution environment, with either the control plane and/or application execution environment running on AWS (for example Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, VMware Horizon, or other solutions).

The AWS EUC Competency offers customers additional assurance that the APN Partner’s capabilities to help them with strategy, professional services, managing infrastructure, repeatable intellectual property, and optimisation of EUC technologies on AWS are of the highest level.

“AWS EUC Competency Partners follow AWS best practices for building some of the most secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient cloud infrastructure. We are extremely proud to have achieved AWS EUC Competency status,” says Richard Vester, executive director: cloud and international at iOCO.

“The AWS EUC Competency has been the result of a concentrated effort on the part of our dedicated AWS team, to create a centre for excellence that can offer the highest levels of service and proficiencies on AWS. This is a great achievement, and we are pleased to join a select group of APN Partners with AWS EUC Competency status across the world.”

EUC services on AWS include Amazon WorkSpaces, Amazon AppStream 2.0, Amazon WorkDocs, and Amazon WorkLink. In order to achieve the AWS EUC Competency, iOCO had to undergo an audit of its capabilities, as well as meeting a number of other requirements. iOCO was also subjected to rigorous validation as well as an assessment of the security, performance, and reliability of its AWS offerings and practices.

“The number of companies moving applications and data to AWS continues to grow at unprecedented rates. At the same time, end user access to company data is facing increased security threats and compliance requirements, accompanied by a growing workforce of mobile workers. Securing end user access to applications and data in the cloud is simple with desktop and application streaming on AWS. End User Computing solutions on AWS are designed to provide a secure way for end users to access company resources from anywhere,” Vester concludes.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.