MTN launches TikTok data bundles

MTN has launched a number of customised data bundles aimed at the rising number of TikTok users in South Africa. The new bundles are available to all prepaid customers on *136*2# from as little as R5 for a 100Mb daily bundle.

TikTok is a short-form video sharing app which, according to DataReportal, has surpassed 1,5-billion downloads and 500-million active users worldwide. Although there are no official figures to measure the penetration of TikTok in South Africa, local hashtags such as #tiktoksouthafrica and #southafrica indicate that the social media service has a total of 7 000 videos and 350 000 South African fans, while videos categorised with the hashtag #tiktoksouthafrica already have in excess of 400-million views.

“We have heard our customers and hope that the launch of these bundles will enable them to make the most of what is arguably the fastest growing social platform amongst the youth. We are committed to providing products and solutions that resonate with our customers, and the introduction of our TikTok bundles is another such offering,” says Jacqui ‘O Sullivan, corporate affairs executive at MTN SA.

The pricing for MTN TikTok bundles is as follows: Daily 100Mb bundle for R5; weekly 500Mb bundle for R20; and a monthly 1Gb bundle for R50.

According to mobile market research house Sensor Tower, TikTok is by far one of the world’s most downloaded apps in recent years, having surpassed both the 1-billion and 1,5-billion downloads mark on the App Store and Google Play in 2019, respectively.