SAP Consultant

Skills required
– Minimum of 2 years’ experience in:
– SAP S/4 HANA;
– SAP MM;
– SAP WM;
– SAP SD module(s);
– SAP EWM;
– SAP PP;
– Knowledge of SAP Solution Manager and automated Test Suites;
– Ability to debug SAP ABAP will be advantageous,
– Knowledge of Supply Chain processes will be beneficial.
– Minimum NQF 6 Non Negotiable
Functions
– Experience with SAP:
– MM/ WM / EWM/ PP or SD Modules
– Experience with Test Management Tools / software (e.g. SAP CBTA, HP ALM, etc.)
– Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
To take advantage and apply, send through the following:
Updated Word Format CV.