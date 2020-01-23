Analyst Developer (Java)

ENVIRONMENT: A dynamic & reputable Financial Services Group seeks an Analyst Developer with strong Java skills to develop complex code for client software solutions. You will also be expected to provide expert advice for the design, creation and delivery of routine to program specifications for code development while rendering support on multiple projects. You will require at least 5 years IT experience, with a minimum of 4 years within application development in Java, 3 years J2EE, practical experience with Java Server Pages, Servlets, Stateless Session Beans, JDBC, Java Messaging Service, UML, Object-Orientation & working knowledge with IBM technology stack including RSA. DUTIES: Analysis of change requests received.

Provide recommendations and cost / man-day estimates for implementing changes.

Design prototypes for change requests.

Maintain existing programmes according to change requests.

Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications.

Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness.

Test Interfaces to other systems.

Debugging of programs.

Provide test information to Testers.

Implement changes into the Production environment.

Document changes implemented and programs.

Updates of data model documentation.

Problem solving, root cause analysis and user assistance (functional).

Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems.

Provision of user guides / training material.

Provide hands-on training for own system.

Provide standby / support (if and when applicable).

Correct errors / bugs in production. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Grade12.

Preferably a Computer Science Degree, IT Diploma or equivalent in experience. Experience/Skills – At least 5 years IT experience, with a minimum of 4 years’ experience within application development in Java.

Minimum 3 years working experience in J2EE.

Practical experience with Java Server Pages, Servlets, Stateless Session Beans, JDBC, Java Messaging Service.

An understanding of Object-Orientation.

UML experience.

Relational Database experience (Experience with DB2 development will be an advantage.)

Experience in Call Centre applications (recommended).

Financial Services knowledge (recommended).

Working knowledge with IBM technology stack including RSA. Knowledge – Understanding of the SDLC Methodology.

Relevant program languages.

Problem Analysis and Problem-Solving Techniques.

Impact Analysis Techniques.

Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards.

Understanding of Project Management Principles.

Understanding the Deployment Process in the Development Phase.

High level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology. Advantageous – Java Certification.

Web Service.

IBM WebSphere, IBM MQ Series, DB2, Eclipse or WebSphere Application Developer.

RCP Development. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.