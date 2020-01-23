ENVIRONMENT: A renowned Investment Service Provider seeks a technically strong BI Analyst Developer who is a conceptual thinker with a strong understanding of data, data structures and data sources. The ideal candidate must possess a relevant Degree / Diploma, between 3 – 4 years’ in a similar role, knowledge of structured data, such as entities, classes, hierarchies, relationships and metadata, be skilled in the following: DataStage, DB2, SQL, SAP Hana (DB), SAP Data Services, Cloudera Hadoop, Agile, ETL, API & Data Integration, etc. DUTIES: Define the requirements for analysis within a given business area.

Design and develop ETL processes by performing detailed analysis using the ingestion toolsets of the organisation.

Provide users with correct data to do their analysis on.

Perform root cause analysis of data issues and troubleshoot technical difficulties.

Identify data anomalies and communicate back to the data owners.

Interpretation of specifications received (including data models, if applicable.

Create and maintain data model documentation.

Work with data sources (raw data).

Present results to the business unit leader in a preferred tool (such as Office suite, BI report or dashboard).

Testing and debugging of programs. REQUIREMENTS: A relevant Degree or Diploma.

At least 3 – 4 years’ experience in a similar role.

Knowledge and experience of structured data, such as entities, classes, hierarchies, relationships and metadata.

Knowledge of database management system (DBMS) physical implementation, including tables, joins and SQL querying.

Ability to combine data from multiple sources when needed for the analysis.

Familiarity with the use cases, business purposes and quality of the data. Knowledge of technical toolsets to perform all duties such as (but not limited to):

DataStage

DB2

SQL

SAP Hana (DB)

SAP Data Services

Cloudera Hadoop technologies

Database viewing tools

Scripting languages

Report generation tools Knowledge of BI processes and methodologies such as (but not limited to):

Agile development

ETL

Data Integration

Data Modelling/Application Modelling

Data analysis, visualisation and reporting

Ingestion

SDLC, Release Management and Project Management

API Integration ATTRIBUTES: Strong analytical & numerical ability.

Problem solving skills.

Good communication / interpersonal skills.

Action / results orientation.

Quality orientation.

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence.