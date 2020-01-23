IT Network Admin & Design Facilitator

CTU Training Solutions is looking for an IT Network Admin & Design Facilitator for our Polokwane campus.

The successfull candidate should have at least 2 – 3 years’ experience in the Education environment and should hold at minimum a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology/ Computer Science/Computer Engineering at NQF Level 7.

Added Preferences (Qualifications / Education):

– An Honours Degree (Computer Science/Computer Engineering/Computing/Information Technology/Information Systems)

– Any CISCO Certification will be an added advantage

– International Certifications like MCSA or MCSE will be an added advantage

– Microsoft International Exams like 70-740 and/or 741 and/or 742 are an added advantage.

Experience:

– Working with the cooperate world and Learnership will be advantageous

– Assessor and Moderator be an add advantage

Technical abilities:

– Proficient in SQL Servers,

– Understanding of Windows Server Administration

– Have knowledge of Computer Operating Systems like Windows 10, Android and Linux

– Understanding of Databases like SQL, SharePoint and Exchange, Azure etc

– Office 365 packages, Window Servers, Cloud Computing technologies like Azure

– Basic understanding of computer networking, hardware and software (N+, A+)

Learn more/Apply for this position