CTU Training Solutions is looking for an IT Network Admin & Design Facilitator for our Polokwane campus.
The successfull candidate should have at least 2 – 3 years’ experience in the Education environment and should hold at minimum a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology/ Computer Science/Computer Engineering at NQF Level 7.
Added Preferences (Qualifications / Education):
– An Honours Degree (Computer Science/Computer Engineering/Computing/Information Technology/Information Systems)
– Any CISCO Certification will be an added advantage
– International Certifications like MCSA or MCSE will be an added advantage
– Microsoft International Exams like 70-740 and/or 741 and/or 742 are an added advantage.
Experience:
– Working with the cooperate world and Learnership will be advantageous
– Assessor and Moderator be an add advantage
Technical abilities:
– Proficient in SQL Servers,
– Understanding of Windows Server Administration
– Have knowledge of Computer Operating Systems like Windows 10, Android and Linux
– Understanding of Databases like SQL, SharePoint and Exchange, Azure etc
– Office 365 packages, Window Servers, Cloud Computing technologies like Azure
– Basic understanding of computer networking, hardware and software (N+, A+)