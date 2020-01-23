Jewel City brings DigiEd school to Joburg inner city

Jewel City, the lifestyle precinct in Johannesburg’s Maboneng district, has opened the first high school in the inner city with the launch of a Curro DigiEd school.

The school forms part of Ithemba Properties’ vision for an affordable metropolitan lifestyle precinct that offers residents a secure environment with easy access to retail, recreational and transport amenities.

Curro DigiEd is an e-learning concept geared towards preparing students for the fourth industrial revolution by focusing on the development of 21st-century skills, through a project-based learning programme that highlights Science, Mathematics and Technology.

Lessons are conducted online in virtual classrooms, with teachers and tutors providing learners with one-on-one lessons and support as needed in real time, giving them immediate personal assistance and ensuring that they grasp concepts before moving on.

Longer school hours and a no-homework policy makes it easier to accommodate working parents’ schedules and removes the pressure on learners to manage heavy assignment and study loads.

Children can be dropped off at school in the early morning and are able to remain on the premises until well after normal office hours.

Curro spokesperson and executive head Yonela Hoza says: “Our aim is to provide inner-city learners with the kind of education that will equip them with the necessary skills to compete and succeed in the workplace of the future.

“The world is becoming increasingly dependent on innovation and technology, and our youth must be given the tools with which to carry that innovation forward into future generations.”

The Jewel City project will, upon completion, comprise of six blocks housing a total of 2 700 residential units, a selection of retail outlets and eateries, and several communal recreational spaces.