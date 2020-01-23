PeopleSoft Developer

Qualifications and Requirements:
- Matric / Grade 12
- IT Degree
- 5+ Years’ development experience with PeopleSoft Human Capital Management and Enterprise Learning Management.
- Fully versatile in PeopleSoft HCM 9.2, ELM 9.2, People Tools (8.54 to 8.56)
- High level of competence in Application Designer, People Code, SQR, Application Engine, and Component Interface is required.
- Functional understanding of key processes in HR, ESS, MSS and Fluid.
- Excellent proficiency in Microsoft SQL.
- Knowledge of the Software Development Lifecycle and past experience of the Agile methodology.
Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with Stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis and priorities requests.
- Attend DevOps stand-up meetings; obtain Functional Specifications/User stories to put into Technical Specifications in order to develop the required functionality with the PeopleSoft Tools. Part of the incumbent’s responsibility will be to determine a percentage fit of required functionality and the best approach in terms of impact of developments on other modules and/ or customizations already in place.
- Translate Business Requirements into workable solutions and document solution into technical specifications.
- Design and code new Software functionality using codes that is readable, maintainable and re-usable.
- Provide Scrum Master, Business Analysts and Testers with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution.
- Collaborate with Business Analysts and testing team in developing, testing and deploying new Software System Components or Software System Enhancements.
- Collaborate with testing team to co-create Test Cases.
- Conduct System Integration Testing (SIT) and User Acceptance Testing (UAT) and resolve all issues/queries.
- Contribute to User Acceptance Testing (UAT) and Training Material.
- Once the solution has been successfully tested, transport the solution into production/live environment.
- Maintain existing Programmers according to Change Requests.
- Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.
- Log issues found in existing Systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues.
- Maintain, trouble shoot and fix errors in existing Applications Systems offered across all the modules by PeopleSoft as well as all the in-house developed customizations. This includes all interfaces, SQR’s, Integration Broker, etc.
- Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to Clients and Stakeholders.
- Build and maintain relationships with Clients and internal and external Stakeholders.
- Deliver on Service Level Agreements made with Clients and internal and external Stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.
- Make recommendations to improve Client service and fair treatment of Clients within area of responsibility.
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.
Competencies:
- Business Acumen
- Customer / Stakeholder Commitment
- Drive for Results
- Leads Change and Innovation
- Collaboration
- Impact and Influence
- Self-Awareness and Insight
- Diversity and Inclusiveness
Salary:
Salary:
Negotiable depending on skill level and the amount of years' experience required.