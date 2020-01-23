PeopleSoft Developer

Qualifications and Requirements:

Matric / Grade 12

IT Degree

5+ Years’ development experience with PeopleSoft Human Capital Management and Enterprise Learning Management.

Fully versatile in PeopleSoft HCM 9.2, ELM 9.2, People Tools (8.54 to 8.56)

High level of competence in Application Designer, People Code, SQR, Application Engine, and Component Interface is required.

Functional understanding of key processes in HR, ESS, MSS and Fluid.

Excellent proficiency in Microsoft SQL.

Knowledge of the Software Development Lifecycle and past experience of the Agile methodology.

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with Stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis and priorities requests.

Attend DevOps stand-up meetings; obtain Functional Specifications/User stories to put into Technical Specifications in order to develop the required functionality with the PeopleSoft Tools. Part of the incumbent’s responsibility will be to determine a percentage fit of required functionality and the best approach in terms of impact of developments on other modules and/ or customizations already in place.

Translate Business Requirements into workable solutions and document solution into technical specifications.

Design and code new Software functionality using codes that is readable, maintainable and re-usable.

Provide Scrum Master, Business Analysts and Testers with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution.

Collaborate with Business Analysts and testing team in developing, testing and deploying new Software System Components or Software System Enhancements.

Collaborate with testing team to co-create Test Cases.

Conduct System Integration Testing (SIT) and User Acceptance Testing (UAT) and resolve all issues/queries.

Contribute to User Acceptance Testing (UAT) and Training Material.

Once the solution has been successfully tested, transport the solution into production/live environment.

Maintain existing Programmers according to Change Requests.

Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.

Log issues found in existing Systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues.

Maintain, trouble shoot and fix errors in existing Applications Systems offered across all the modules by PeopleSoft as well as all the in-house developed customizations. This includes all interfaces, SQR’s, Integration Broker, etc.

Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to Clients and Stakeholders.

Build and maintain relationships with Clients and internal and external Stakeholders.

Deliver on Service Level Agreements made with Clients and internal and external Stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.

Make recommendations to improve Client service and fair treatment of Clients within area of responsibility.

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

Competencies:

Business Acumen

Customer / Stakeholder Commitment

Drive for Results

Leads Change and Innovation

Collaboration

Impact and Influence

Self-Awareness and Insight

Diversity and Inclusiveness

Salary:

Negotiable depending on skill level and the amount of years' experience required.

