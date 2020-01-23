PeopleSoft Developer

Jan 23, 2020

Qualifications and Requirements:

  • Matric / Grade 12
  • IT Degree
  • 5+ Years’ development experience with PeopleSoft Human Capital Management and Enterprise Learning Management.
  • Fully versatile in PeopleSoft HCM 9.2, ELM 9.2, People Tools (8.54 to 8.56)
  • High level of competence in Application Designer, People Code, SQR, Application Engine, and Component Interface is required.
  • Functional understanding of key processes in HR, ESS, MSS and Fluid.
  • Excellent proficiency in Microsoft SQL.
  • Knowledge of the Software Development Lifecycle and past experience of the Agile methodology.

Responsibilities:

  • Collaborate with Stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis and priorities requests.
  • Attend DevOps stand-up meetings; obtain Functional Specifications/User stories to put into Technical Specifications in order to develop the required functionality with the PeopleSoft Tools. Part of the incumbent’s responsibility will be to determine a percentage fit of required functionality and the best approach in terms of impact of developments on other modules and/ or customizations already in place.
  • Translate Business Requirements into workable solutions and document solution into technical specifications.
  • Design and code new Software functionality using codes that is readable, maintainable and re-usable.
  • Provide Scrum Master, Business Analysts and Testers with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution.
  • Collaborate with Business Analysts and testing team in developing, testing and deploying new Software System Components or Software System Enhancements.
  • Collaborate with testing team to co-create Test Cases.
  • Conduct System Integration Testing (SIT) and User Acceptance Testing (UAT) and resolve all issues/queries.
  • Contribute to User Acceptance Testing (UAT) and Training Material.
  • Once the solution has been successfully tested, transport the solution into production/live environment.
  • Maintain existing Programmers according to Change Requests.
  • Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.
  • Log issues found in existing Systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues.
  • Maintain, trouble shoot and fix errors in existing Applications Systems offered across all the modules by PeopleSoft as well as all the in-house developed customizations. This includes all interfaces, SQR’s, Integration Broker, etc.
  • Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to Clients and Stakeholders.
  • Build and maintain relationships with Clients and internal and external Stakeholders.
  • Deliver on Service Level Agreements made with Clients and internal and external Stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.
  • Make recommendations to improve Client service and fair treatment of Clients within area of responsibility.
  • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

Competencies:

  • Business Acumen
  • Customer / Stakeholder Commitment
  • Drive for Results
  • Leads Change and Innovation
  • Collaboration
  • Impact and Influence
  • Self-Awareness and Insight
  • Diversity and Inclusiveness

Salary:

Negotiable depending on skill level and the amount of years' experience required.

