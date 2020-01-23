Redvine Networks, Paratus SA partner on SD-WAN

Redvine Networks and Paratus SA have a longstanding partnership they believe is shaping how customers can benefit from an optimal network and connectivity experience.

Leveraging the capabilities of 128T SDN, the two organisations have focused their efforts on delivering session optimisation for businesses that have come to rely on fibre and V-SAT connectivity solutions.

128T has been deployed at several large and medium enterprises around the globe including about 5 000 enterprise deployments.

Kallie Carlsen, MD of Paratus SA, believes that they have a responsibility to find the right solution for their customers.

“Where MPLS networks have long been the de facto, especially for larger enterprises that have multi-branch, multi-region organisations, the need for greater network control; transparency and redundancy, makes 128T a compelling alternative,” he adds.

It was this requirement, combined with high latency for applications for V-SAT customers that prompted Paratus SA to partner with Redvine Networks, and in particular, to deploy 128T SD-WAN solutions.

Binesh George, CEO of Redvine Networks, says: “We understand the challenges that customers face when applications like VoIP don’t work as well as they could over certain links, and we knew that we had a solution that could drive greater session optimisation, and cost efficiencies for businesses that might otherwise have no choice but to rollout MPLS networks.”

In the 24 months since the partnership was established, Paratus SA and Redvine Networks have deployed 128T SD-WAN to customers across African industries that include manufacturing, mining and municipalities.

“Our customers are telling us that the move to 128T SD-WAN has changed their business landscape, and enabled them to more seamlessly access and use the applications that are essential to their organisations,” adds Carlsen.

George concludes: “We know how SD-WAN can transform organisations, and it is through partnerships with progressive organisations like Paratus that we are able to make a fundamental difference to the connectivity and network experiences that customers have.”