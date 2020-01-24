Back End Software Engineer

International client seeks Backend Software Engineer for Cape Town office. Would you be eager to continually improve customer value and internal efficiency through quality, innovative software? The company’s Software Development Team could use your skills, passion and experience to develop solutions that will help keep thousands of websites online.

Our client is passionate about frequent, iterative delivery of high-quality software and aim to build lasting solutions using agile principles and the latest technology available.

They work together in autonomous teams that take full responsibility for their own part of the company’s ecosystem and require commitment to and understanding of the Agile (Scrum) development philosophy.

The Software Development Team is based at the company’s head office in the Tygervalley area in the Western Cape. As a Backend Software Engineer, you will form part of a team that will be responsible for the development, integration and maintenance of in-house developed and 3rd party web applications, providing innovative tools to the power user, ensuring a seamless, intuitive hosting experience to their customers.

Have a passion for technology to serve operational and client requirements programming, Open Source Technologies and IT in general Optimal systems and simple procedures Agile development and a self-organising team environment sharing ideas and innovation

Minimum Requirements

The Company would like you to be an absolute Ninja in the following:

Web development (Ruby, Python or PHP – cross skilling may be required)

Database design and performance tuning (MySQL or similar)

Software development within the Linux/Unix environment

Object oriented development

Linux systems administration skill will be an advantage

Working with an API regarding your responsibilities, you will be involved in: Continually drive process and technical improvements within the development team in collaboration with the Product Owner and stakeholders, understand the needs of the customer in order to deliver innovative, robust solutions Participate in all aspects of the software development process Integrate 3rd party applications into the hosting environment

It would be great if your experience includes the following: BSc or BTech majoring in Computer Science will be advantageous, however your ability to demonstrate your in-depth understanding of the web technologies and sound software engineering practices will trump a formal qualification.

Learn more/Apply for this position