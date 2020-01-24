Intermediate BI Developer – Port Elizabeth
My client is an industry leader and national supplier of products to the South African Market. We are currently looking for Intermediate BI Developers to support aggressive growth plans of the technology division throughout 2020. The role will be based at the head office in Uitenhage and the successful candidates will be responsible for building end to end Business Intelligence Solutions.
Key Skill Set:
T-SQL
SSRS
SSIS
SSAS
C#
Power BI (Advantageous)
Critical Skills:
- Business Intelligence Data warehousing
- Attention to detail
- Strong analytical & logical thinking
- Root cause analysis
- Strong relationship building skills
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Work well under pressure
- Dynamic individual, self-starter
Interviews will be commencing the week of Monday 9th. If you’d be interested please send your CV to (email address)