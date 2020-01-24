BI Developer – Port Elizabeth

Intermediate BI Developer – Port Elizabeth

My client is an industry leader and national supplier of products to the South African Market. We are currently looking for Intermediate BI Developers to support aggressive growth plans of the technology division throughout 2020. The role will be based at the head office in Uitenhage and the successful candidates will be responsible for building end to end Business Intelligence Solutions.

Key Skill Set:

T-SQL

SSRS

SSIS

SSAS

C#

Power BI (Advantageous)

Critical Skills:

Business Intelligence Data warehousing

Attention to detail

Strong analytical & logical thinking

Root cause analysis

Strong relationship building skills

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Work well under pressure

Dynamic individual, self-starter

Interviews will be commencing the week of Monday 9th. If you’d be interested please send your CV to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position