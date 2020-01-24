Data Engineer

The Data Engineer is responsible for managing, optimising, overseeing and monitoring of data retrieval, storage and distribution throughout the organisation.

Key Performance Issues:

Analyze and understand business requirements in the SAP planning, reporting, and analytics space

Develop, construct, test and maintain architectures, more specifically relevant databases and large scale processing systems

Data extraction from on-premise and hosted systems and repositories using various ETL tools Create, maintain and optimize process chains to ensure data is loaded within the available window

Data modeling of Transaction and Master Data, construction of ADSO’s

Quality assure system configuration and development

Ensure proper data governance principles are applied in development practices

Perform user support by diagnosing and resolving system problems

Guide fellow BI team members to develop the best technical design, in conjunction with the Data Architect Knowledge transfer to users, fellow team members and support resources

On-going system administration and maintenance

Stay informed on new developments in analytics space; Educate organisation on available and emerging toolsets; Identify opportunities for improvement; Develop proofof-concept to help illustrate useful approaches to applying technology to solve business problems.

Follow skils are a must:

Degree in Information Systems, Computer Science or comparable

5 years relivant experience

Hands on BW on HANA

Data Warehousing

SQL, Java and C#

Integrated planning

Learn more/Apply for this position