Datacentrix reaches top Cybereason partner level

Datacentrix has joined Game Changers, the newest partner tier announced by Cybereason, creators of the Cyber Defense Platform, as a level for its most strategic partners.

Datacentrix will also be incorporating Cybereason technology into its next-generation security operations centre (SOC), which monitors and defends joint customers’ ICT environments in real-time against any potential security threats.

“The addition of Cybereason’s flagship Cyber Defense Platform to our SOC offering will include endpoint detection and response (EDR), next-generation antivirus (NGAV), threat intelligence and active monitoring services,” says Wayne Olsen, Datacentrix security business unit manager.

“We are pleased to partner with Cybereason as a company that is taking a new approach to cybersecurity, helping us to provide added value to local customers in their fight against increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity risks and threats.”

Datacentrix has also become a Cybereason MDR-in-a-Box (managed detection and response) partner, which focuses on the delivery of its new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) driven cybersecurity solutions. The MDR-in-a-Box programme is designed to help strategic partners increase market share through the delivery of new SaaS driven cybersecurity solutions.

By leveraging the Cyber Defense Platform and programme approach, partners can fast track new, high-demand service offerings and provide their customers with a holistic managed solution that addresses their specific needs.

“Cybereason is thrilled to partner with Datacentrix and by powering their new, next-gen SOC, local analysts will see dramatic decreases in ‘false positive’ data analysis requirements. In addition, it provides enhanced time-to-detection and detection accuracy, as well as offering hunting and remote incidence response (IR) capabilities,” comments Jacques van der Merwe, senior director of Cybereason.

Olsen adds: “The SOC is able to provide clients with situational awareness in real-time, can access information across a variety of devices (firewalls, antivirus and intrusion detection systems for instance), normalises and correlates the information, and provides near-live reporting, enabling timeous response.”