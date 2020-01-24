ETL Developer

Main Purpose:
You will be responsible for creating ETL processes for transforming data residing in various source systems into actionable information using ETL tools and coding primarily in Transact-SQL. Interpreting user requirements and building data pipelines to populate data structures that are accurate, easily accessible and support consistent and informed operational, tactical and strategic business decisions.
Responsibilities:
- Analysis of new requirements and adjusting the design of existing star schemas or designing new star schemas to meet query / reporting requirements
- Adjusting existing ETL processes, or designing and building new ETL processes to accommodate new requirements
- Testing and reconciliation of warehouse data to source data to ensure data integrity
- Adhering to company’s internal BI SDLC and development methodologies
Behaviours:
- Strong analytical, problem solving and conceptual thinking skills
- Good communication skills
- Attention to detail
- Ability to manage multiple priorities and deliverables
- Flexible with the ability to operate in a fast paced changing environment required
- Team player
Requirements:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or similar
- 5+ years’ commercial Business Intelligence (Microsoft Stacks) development
- Essential technology experience: SQL, SSIS.
- SSAS, MDX, Tabular experience – advantageous
- Working Understanding of Ralph Kimball methodology
- Technologies at use at RCS: Active Batch, Visio / Erwin modelling tools, Visual Studio , Cognos / Tableau
- Experience in Business Intelligence environment in Financial Services or Retail industry – desirable