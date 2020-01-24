ETL Developer

Jan 24, 2020

Main Purpose:

You will be responsible for creating ETL processes for transforming data residing in various source systems into actionable information using ETL tools and coding primarily in Transact-SQL. Interpreting user requirements and building data pipelines to populate data structures that are accurate, easily accessible and support consistent and informed operational, tactical and strategic business decisions.

Responsibilities:

  • Analysis of new requirements and adjusting the design of existing star schemas or designing new star schemas to meet query / reporting requirements
  • Adjusting existing ETL processes, or designing and building new ETL processes to accommodate new requirements
  • Testing and reconciliation of warehouse data to source data to ensure data integrity
  • Adhering to company’s internal BI SDLC and development methodologies

Behaviours:

  • Strong analytical, problem solving and conceptual thinking skills
  • Good communication skills
  • Attention to detail
  • Ability to manage multiple priorities and deliverables
  • Flexible with the ability to operate in a fast paced changing environment required
  • Team player

Requirements:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or similar
  • 5+ years’ commercial Business Intelligence (Microsoft Stacks) development
  • Essential technology experience: SQL, SSIS.
  • SSAS, MDX, Tabular experience – advantageous
  • Working Understanding of Ralph Kimball methodology
  • Technologies at use at RCS: Active Batch, Visio / Erwin modelling tools, Visual Studio , Cognos / Tableau
  • Experience in Business Intelligence environment in Financial Services or Retail industry – desirable

Learn more/Apply for this position