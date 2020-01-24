Kaspersky tops Canalys channel satisfaction benchmark

As of 1 November 2019, Kaspersky has been recognised for the quality of its partner program in the Canalys Worldwide Vendor Benchmark.

The company was named the top cybersecurity vendor for channel satisfaction after achieving the highest overall rating (75,8%) when compared to other 10 cybersecurity vendors.

The Canalys Worldwide Vendor Benchmark gives the channel reassurance over which vendors provide the best service in several sectors, including cybersecurity, and service features. The benchmark is an objective comparison of channel partner programs, measuring how vendors perform in a range of key categories.

Canalys found that Kaspersky has improved in overall performance in the last 12 months, achieving a +7,7% year-on-year score increase. According to the Canalys Worldwide Vendor Benchmark, this year Kaspersky scored maximum ratings for product availability and supply (83,7%) and ease of doing business (78,4%).

The largest year-on-year rating rise is seen in accreditation and specialisation programs (+ 9,9%). This growth area sits alongside increases in the effectiveness of how the company approaches partner account management (+ 8,7%) and margin retention and profitability (+ 8,7%).

Kaspersky has put sustained effort in attracting new partners and offering more benefits to existing and new ones. The launch of a new partner program – ‘Kaspersky United’ – at the start of 2019 was one of steps to address these priorities.

“Receiving this great recognition as the top cybersecurity vendor for channel satisfaction by Canalys shows we have made the right decision in investing and improving our partner program,” comments Alexander Moiseev, chief business officer at Kaspersky.

“We not only want to meet our partners’ needs, but also further improve user experience and offer incentives for them to work with us. This ensures they receive quality service and feel confident in us as a cybersecurity vendor.

“The next important improvements to the program are going to be announced at the beginning of 2020.”