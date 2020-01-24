New tax app eases VAT compliance

A new VAT app, developed by a tax expert at hApp-e-tax, offers answers to VAT queries for accountants, auditors, tax practitioners, lawyers and entrepreneurs.

The app includes the VAT Act, Customs and Excise Act, Securities Transfer Tax Act, Estate Duty Act and Transfer Duty Act.

In addition, users will find all the SARS published rulings and can be printed directly from the app.

With quick turnaround times on revisions of the acts and legislation, the app is updated immediately when new tax legislation or SARS information is introduced.

Herschel Alpert, CEO of hApp-e-tax, comments: “It’s a major step forward from the hard copy books and online searches that have been available till now when searching for VAT information.

“I was inspired to develop this VAT app after the success of the hApp-e-tax income tax app which was released two years ago. With a great adoption rate and positive feedback, we had numerous requests to offer VAT and other indirect taxes, and with a few enhancements, we have managed to deliver exactly that.”

Among the industry’s key users are two of the ‘big four’ audit firms who have had great success with the hApp-e-tax income tax app, reporting that the advanced technology has transformed the way they consult. The app provides comprehensive information, which is simple to navigate, with an intuitive search engine that can be accessed even without an internet connection.

Providing all the tax information needed in one app, this smart tool has seen thousands of downloads for both IOS and Android stores for mobile use on Apple and Google smartphones and tablets.

Users can try the hApp-e-tax apps free for 30 days.