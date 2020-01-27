Africans urged to claim their digital identity in February

Claiming their digital identities within the web’s .africa and ZA .cities namespaces should be the number one digital resolution for smart young Africans in 2020.

That’s according to Lucky Masilela, CEO of Registry Africa (RA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the ZA Central Registry (NPC), who says that RA’s upcoming “Asante Sana” promotion is the ideal time to register .africa, .joburg, .capetown and .durban city domain names.

The wholesale price for these sought-after domains will be reduced in February.

“The growing importance of one’s own presence on the web means that constructing a digital persona anchored on a suitable African domain name should be a priority for the progressive and ambitious online citizen,” Masilela explains.

RA is the administrator of the .africa domain name space, as well as the entire .ZA Second Level presence on the web.

In cyberspace, few domain names offer the same prestige as a .africa domain. “We want people to look beyond simply having a digital presence in the form of one-dimensional social media platforms. As Africans, let’s build multilayered digital identities for ourselves that pivot on .africa, our own hard-won corner of cyberspace,” Masilela urges.

Since being tasked by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names & Numbers (ICANN) with administering and developing the fledgling .africa geographic Top Level Domain (gTLD) several years ago, RA has enabled the registration of over 23 000 .africa domain names through RA’s Registrar and Reseller (RaR) partners globally.

There will be likely be an upswing in .africa domains registered as the Asante Sana Promotion kicks off on 1 February 2020. This annual price promotion is intended to thank RA’s RaR retail partners who have contributed immensely to connect Africa to the world and the world to Africa.

During the one-month promotion, RA substantially reduces the wholesale prices of its popular African gTLDs which enables RaRs to potentially pass on these savings to the end domain name registrant.

“While our February 2020 promotion is aimed at thanking our retail partners for their sterling work in helping RA to grow the African domain name ecosystem, the individual domain name registrant should be the real winner next month and we urge our RaR partners to pass on their expected savings to the end user,” says Masilela.

With the reduction in the wholesale price of Africa’s home on the worldwide web, there is significant scope for RaRs to pass on savings to end users, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the African web.

Masilela concludes by urging Internet users ready to register a .africa, .capetown, .joburg or .durban domain name to visit www.asante.africa or contact their preferred domain name registrar.