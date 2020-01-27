Analyst Developer

Our client is looking for an Analyst Developer to design, create and test medium to complex applications within a financial services department. You will also support and maintain existing solutions and front end systems.

Education and Experience Required:

Degree/diploma required

2 – 3 years’ experience as an Analyst Developer or 4 – 6 years as an Application Developer

3 – 5 years’ .Net C# experience

Minimum of 2 years’ systems analysis

Minimum of 3 years’ design

Minimum of 5 years’ overall development experience

Minumum of 4 years’ database design and development

Minimum of 3 years SQL Server experience

2 years’ Agile development

2 years’ automation testing (unit and deployment)

Desirable:

1 year architecture experience

Experience in a financial or retail environment

Job Outputs

– Design, develop and implement efficient and effective solutions by creating well-engineered business applications for multiplechannels in Money Market

– Support and maintain existing solutions and front end systems

– Design, develop and implement high volume transactional and batch solutions that form part of the financial services product offering

– Integration of new software and systems into existing environment

