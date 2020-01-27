Our client is looking for an Analyst Developer to design, create and test medium to complex applications within a financial services department. You will also support and maintain existing solutions and front end systems.
Education and Experience Required:
Degree/diploma required
2 – 3 years’ experience as an Analyst Developer or 4 – 6 years as an Application Developer
3 – 5 years’ .Net C# experience
Minimum of 2 years’ systems analysis
Minimum of 3 years’ design
Minimum of 5 years’ overall development experience
Minumum of 4 years’ database design and development
Minimum of 3 years SQL Server experience
2 years’ Agile development
2 years’ automation testing (unit and deployment)
Desirable:
1 year architecture experience
Experience in a financial or retail environment
Job Outputs
– Design, develop and implement efficient and effective solutions by creating well-engineered business applications for multiplechannels in Money Market
– Support and maintain existing solutions and front end systems
– Design, develop and implement high volume transactional and batch solutions that form part of the financial services product offering
– Integration of new software and systems into existing environment