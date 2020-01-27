BI Developer

Role Purpose:Developer BI is an IT specialist with advanced analytical and technical skills who understands the data structures and various data sources.Qualifications & Experience:
- An appropriate qualification (Diploma/Degree) will be a strong recommendation.
- The Developer BI must have at least 1 to 2 years of relevant experience in a similar environment working with the relevant tools and techniques
Role/Responsibilities:Defining the requirements for analysis within a given business area.
- Design and develop ETL processes by performing detailed analysis using the ingestion toolsets of the organization.
- Providing users with correct data to do their analysis on.
- Performing root cause analysis of data issues and troubleshoot technical difficulties.
- Identifying data anomalies and communicating back to the data owners.
- Interpretation of specifications received (Including data models, if applicable
- Create and maintain data model documentation.
- Work with data sources (Raw data)
- Presenting results to the business unit leader in a preferred tool (Such as Office suite, BI report or dashboard).
- Testing and debugging of programs
Job Measurement:
- Timely delivery of analysis, reports and data presentations to support business reviews.
- Turnaround time for answering a given business demand.
- User satisfaction
Technical Knowledge and Experience:The Developer BI is a technical expert with a strong understanding of data, data structures and data sources. Required skills include:
- Knowledge and experience of structured data, such as entities, classes, hierarchies, relationships and metadata.
- Knowledge of database management system (DBMS) physical implementation, including tables, joins and SQL querying.
- Ability to combine data from multiple sources when needed for the analysis.
- Familiarity with the use cases, business purposes and quality of the data.
- Knowledge of technical toolsets to perform all duties such as(but not limited to):
- Datastage
- DB2
- SQL
- SAP Hana (DB)
- SAP Data Services
- Cloudera Hadoop technologies
- Database viewing tools
- Scripting languages
- Report generation tools
- Knowledge of BI processes and methodologies such as (but not limited to): Agile development
- ETL
- Data integration
- Data modelling/Application modelling
- Data analysis, visualization and reporting
- Ingestion
- SDLC, release management and project management
- API integration
