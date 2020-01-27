BI Developer

Role Purpose:Developer BI is an IT specialist with advanced analytical and technical skills who understands the data structures and various data sources.Qualifications & Experience:

An appropriate qualification (Diploma/Degree) will be a strong recommendation.

The Developer BI must have at least 1 to 2 years of relevant experience in a similar environment working with the relevant tools and techniques

Role/Responsibilities:Defining the requirements for analysis within a given business area.

Design and develop ETL processes by performing detailed analysis using the ingestion toolsets of the organization.

Providing users with correct data to do their analysis on.

Performing root cause analysis of data issues and troubleshoot technical difficulties.

Identifying data anomalies and communicating back to the data owners.

Interpretation of specifications received (Including data models, if applicable

Create and maintain data model documentation.

Work with data sources (Raw data)

Presenting results to the business unit leader in a preferred tool (Such as Office suite, BI report or dashboard).

Testing and debugging of programs

Job Measurement:

Timely delivery of analysis, reports and data presentations to support business reviews.

Turnaround time for answering a given business demand.

User satisfaction

Technical Knowledge and Experience:The Developer BI is a technical expert with a strong understanding of data, data structures and data sources. Required skills include:

Knowledge and experience of structured data, such as entities, classes, hierarchies, relationships and metadata.

Knowledge of database management system (DBMS) physical implementation, including tables, joins and SQL querying.

Ability to combine data from multiple sources when needed for the analysis.

Familiarity with the use cases, business purposes and quality of the data.

Knowledge of technical toolsets to perform all duties such as(but not limited to): Datastage DB2 SQL SAP Hana (DB) SAP Data Services Cloudera Hadoop technologies Database viewing tools Scripting languages Report generation tools



Knowledge of BI processes and methodologies such as (but not limited to): Agile development ETL Data integration Data modelling/Application modelling Data analysis, visualization and reporting Ingestion SDLC, release management and project management API integration



