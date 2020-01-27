BI Developer

Jan 27, 2020

Role Purpose:Developer BI is an IT specialist with advanced analytical and technical skills who understands the data structures and various data sources.Qualifications & Experience:

  • An appropriate qualification (Diploma/Degree) will be a strong recommendation.
  • The Developer BI must have at least 1 to 2 years of relevant experience in a similar environment working with the relevant tools and techniques

Role/Responsibilities:Defining the requirements for analysis within a given business area.

  • Design and develop ETL processes by performing detailed analysis using the ingestion toolsets of the organization.
  • Providing users with correct data to do their analysis on.
  • Performing root cause analysis of data issues and troubleshoot technical difficulties.
  • Identifying data anomalies and communicating back to the data owners.
  • Interpretation of specifications received (Including data models, if applicable
  • Create and maintain data model documentation.
  • Work with data sources (Raw data)
  • Presenting results to the business unit leader in a preferred tool (Such as Office suite, BI report or dashboard).
  • Testing and debugging of programs

Job Measurement:

  • Timely delivery of analysis, reports and data presentations to support business reviews.
  • Turnaround time for answering a given business demand.
  • User satisfaction

Technical Knowledge and Experience:The Developer BI is a technical expert with a strong understanding of data, data structures and data sources. Required skills include:

  • Knowledge and experience of structured data, such as entities, classes, hierarchies, relationships and metadata.
  • Knowledge of database management system (DBMS) physical implementation, including tables, joins and SQL querying.
  • Ability to combine data from multiple sources when needed for the analysis.
  • Familiarity with the use cases, business purposes and quality of the data.
  • Knowledge of technical toolsets to perform all duties such as(but not limited to):
    • Datastage
    • DB2
    • SQL
    • SAP Hana (DB)
    • SAP Data Services
    • Cloudera Hadoop technologies
    • Database viewing tools
    • Scripting languages
    • Report generation tools
  • Knowledge of BI processes and methodologies such as (but not limited to): Agile development
    • ETL
    • Data integration
    • Data modelling/Application modelling
    • Data analysis, visualization and reporting
    • Ingestion
    • SDLC, release management and project management
    • API integration

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position