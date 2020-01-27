Senior Analyst Developer

Our client is looking for a senior Analyst Developer with the ability to design and implement well-engineered, high volume, complex business applications. You have experience in coaching and mentoring of junior team members.

Qualifcations & Experience Required:

– Degree/diploma essential

– 3-5 years as an Analyst Developer or 6 -8 years as Application Developer

– 5 – 8 years .Net development experience

Essential Knowledge & Skills Required:

– Miniumum 2 years’ Systems Analysis

– Miniumum 3 years’ design

– Minimum 5 years’ experience with C#, Angular

– Minimum 4 years’ experience with database design and development

– Minimum 4 years’ experience with SQL Server

– Minimum 3 years’ experience in Agile development

– Minumum 2 years’ experience in automation (unit and deployment) testing

Desirable skills:

– Architecture experience

– Biztalk

– Financial or retail environment experience

Job Objectives:

– Design, develop and implement efficient and effective solutions by creating well-engineered business applications for multiple channels in Money Market

– Support and maintain existing solutions and front end systems

– Design, develop and implement high volume transactional and batch solutions that form part of the financial services productoffering

– Integration of new software and systems into existing environment

– Coaching and mentoring of junior members of the team

