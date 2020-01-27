Our client is looking for a senior Analyst Developer with the ability to design and implement well-engineered, high volume, complex business applications. You have experience in coaching and mentoring of junior team members.
Qualifcations & Experience Required:
– Degree/diploma essential
– 3-5 years as an Analyst Developer or 6 -8 years as Application Developer
– 5 – 8 years .Net development experience
Essential Knowledge & Skills Required:
– Miniumum 2 years’ Systems Analysis
– Miniumum 3 years’ design
– Minimum 5 years’ experience with C#, Angular
– Minimum 4 years’ experience with database design and development
– Minimum 4 years’ experience with SQL Server
– Minimum 3 years’ experience in Agile development
– Minumum 2 years’ experience in automation (unit and deployment) testing
Desirable skills:
– Architecture experience
– Biztalk
– Financial or retail environment experience
Job Objectives:
– Design, develop and implement efficient and effective solutions by creating well-engineered business applications for multiple channels in Money Market
– Support and maintain existing solutions and front end systems
– Design, develop and implement high volume transactional and batch solutions that form part of the financial services productoffering
– Integration of new software and systems into existing environment
– Coaching and mentoring of junior members of the team