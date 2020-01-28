Senior ASP.NET Developer
Cape Town
Tayla Allan
(contact number)
Looking to have a positive impact? To make a difference?
My Client, who’s held in high regard across South Africa, is looking for a Senior Developer to join their team!
Duties will include:
- Develop and maintain Web applications
- Version control discipline for software releases
- Maintain all source code
- Mobile development is advantageous
- Follow formal software engineering practice
- Experience with clients and meeting client expectations
- Communicating at a management level
- Meeting customer software requirements and develop software applications and programs to spec
Desired languages and tech stack:
- ASP.NET
- Web API
- Angular
- C#
- SQL
Some perks you’ll enjoy:
- Free lunch
- Casual Dress Code
- Team Support
- Impactful Projects
If you are interested in this opportunity, email (email address)(email address) or ring me on (contact number)